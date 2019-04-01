© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Apr 1, 2019] The Noahide Law & Christians Allied Against Torah [mirror] (52K views on YouTube!)
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
90 views • 2 months ago
This is a mirror of a video uploaded by Justin Best of Christian Truthers: https://youtu.be/dHp3C1Qolu4
If you have been paying attention to social media these days, you probably already know there are a LOT of exceptionally ignorant people spreading LOTS of slanderous lies and gossip about me and others who believe similar things to me. One of the accusations that I have heard is that I am allegedly in support of the Noahide Laws. This is simply NOT true.
For more on my ACTUAL beliefs, please see: https://ephraimawakening.com/robs-statement-of-faith/
Still, others have been asking me to address the issue of the Noahide Law. And honestly, I was tempted to pull myself away from everything else I've been working on to do so, but then I saw this video. Justin Best nailed it with this one (and frankly saved me a lot of time). There's really nothing I could add and he said more and better than I would have anyway. So, I'm mirroring it here.
Please show your support for Christian Truthers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuppk8tQigk0WxUImj-vxpA
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
If you have been paying attention to social media these days, you probably already know there are a LOT of exceptionally ignorant people spreading LOTS of slanderous lies and gossip about me and others who believe similar things to me. One of the accusations that I have heard is that I am allegedly in support of the Noahide Laws. This is simply NOT true.
For more on my ACTUAL beliefs, please see: https://ephraimawakening.com/robs-statement-of-faith/
Still, others have been asking me to address the issue of the Noahide Law. And honestly, I was tempted to pull myself away from everything else I've been working on to do so, but then I saw this video. Justin Best nailed it with this one (and frankly saved me a lot of time). There's really nothing I could add and he said more and better than I would have anyway. So, I'm mirroring it here.
Please show your support for Christian Truthers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuppk8tQigk0WxUImj-vxpA
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.