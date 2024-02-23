BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Lacrosse Featuring: NLL Wired: Week 9 NLL UnBoxed
US Sports Radio
39 followers
02/23/2024

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

Featured course:

Coaching Lacrosse: Moves, Dodges and Shooting

by Chazz Woodson

http://tinyurl.com/USSportsLacrosse022324

Take your game to the next level! In lacrosse, there are many ways to get a leg up on your opponent. In Coaching Lacrosse, Moves, Dodges and Shooting, pro lacrosse player and coach, Chazz Woodson takes you through his favorite techniques for getting the upper hand on the field and demonstrates them in a way that is easy to incorporate into your own coaching program.

http://tinyurl.com/USSportsLacrosse022324


Mark Matthews and Connor Kearnan are on the mic!

It's #NLLWired In-Game Week 12 from Montréal... Listen in!

Get the coolest NLL swag on earth at the NLL Shop!

http://tinyurl.com/TheNLLShop


Cool Sports & Talk,

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

lacrossenllussportsnetworkussportsradiolacrosse playerlacrosse coachncaa lacrossebox lacrosse
