The Antichrist - U.S. to fall to the despot

MAN OF DECEPTION

https://www.tldm.org/Bayside/messages/bm921006.htm

MAN OF DECEPTION



"Yes, many will receive the manifestation of seeing with their human eyes these demonical creatures of hell. It is for the edification of mankind. There will be great mysteries; there will be great miracles set upon earth. However, My child, all must be wary because when he, the man of deception, is recognizable to mankind—as he will set you with number upon the path of deception—he, too, will be a figure of virtue. He will be covered as a sheep with robes of purity, but look into his heart, My child."

Veronica - Oh, I see a horrible, black-looking, ugly thing that was down there in the, in the pit. It's inside of this man who—outside he looks, he looks holy and human; but he's actually one of those things-he's actually a creature of hell.

Our Lady - "Now, My child, I will give you one secret unknown to many, but you must make it known to mankind. This man of deception shall try to follow My Son. He will convince many that he is the Messiah. You must make it known now that the Messiah will not come unless He comes down with the legions of angels from the heavens, as He ascended.

"Repeat anew, My child: this false messiah shall not be accepted upon earth. My Son, Jesus, is the only Messiah. He has already come to your earth, but He will return. But He will come down from the heavens as He ascended, with the legions of saints, those who have washed themselves clean with the Blood of the Lamb." - Our Lady, April 13, 1974

----------

In History’s ‘The Bible,’ Satan Looks Like President Obama (Photo)

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/bible-satan-obama-lookalikes-photo-429343/







