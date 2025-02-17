Assisting vs. Enabling Our Adult Children and Always Empathize not Criticize - Jill Savage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What’s the difference between assisting and enabling an adult child? Jill Savage has the answer! Jill is an author and marriage coach who discusses the encore season of parenthood: empty nesting! She describes the difference between the years of day-to-day child rearing and the season of life where children are grown and need to make their own decisions. Learn to lovingly and appropriately detach from the details and let your kids spread their wings! Empathize and validate their concerns, and share wisdom if they ask for it. Jill also talks about how important it is to base your self-worth and identity in Christ - not on how well your children are doing in their adult lives. Good communication is key to maintaining a solid relationship with your adult children.
TAKEAWAYS
As our children grow, we should solve their problems less and less as they become more independent
If you continue to solve problems for your child when they are adults, you’re enabling them
Don’t hesitate to help your adult kids during times of great need, but avoid controlling the situation
Make sure you are empathizing with your children before you comment on their situation
