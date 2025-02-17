Assisting vs. Enabling Our Adult Children and Always Empathize not Criticize - Jill Savage





What’s the difference between assisting and enabling an adult child? Jill Savage has the answer! Jill is an author and marriage coach who discusses the encore season of parenthood: empty nesting! She describes the difference between the years of day-to-day child rearing and the season of life where children are grown and need to make their own decisions. Learn to lovingly and appropriately detach from the details and let your kids spread their wings! Empathize and validate their concerns, and share wisdom if they ask for it. Jill also talks about how important it is to base your self-worth and identity in Christ - not on how well your children are doing in their adult lives. Good communication is key to maintaining a solid relationship with your adult children.









TAKEAWAYS





As our children grow, we should solve their problems less and less as they become more independent





If you continue to solve problems for your child when they are adults, you’re enabling them





Don’t hesitate to help your adult kids during times of great need, but avoid controlling the situation





Make sure you are empathizing with your children before you comment on their situation









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

🔗 CONNECT WITH JAM SAVAGE MINISTRIES

📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

