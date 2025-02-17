BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Assisting vs. Enabling Our Adult Children and Always Empathize not Criticize - Jill Savage
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
8 views • 6 months ago


What’s the difference between assisting and enabling an adult child? Jill Savage has the answer! Jill is an author and marriage coach who discusses the encore season of parenthood: empty nesting! She describes the difference between the years of day-to-day child rearing and the season of life where children are grown and need to make their own decisions. Learn to lovingly and appropriately detach from the details and let your kids spread their wings! Empathize and validate their concerns, and share wisdom if they ask for it. Jill also talks about how important it is to base your self-worth and identity in Christ - not on how well your children are doing in their adult lives. Good communication is key to maintaining a solid relationship with your adult children.



TAKEAWAYS


As our children grow, we should solve their problems less and less as they become more independent


If you continue to solve problems for your child when they are adults, you’re enabling them


Don’t hesitate to help your adult kids during times of great need, but avoid controlling the situation


Make sure you are empathizing with your children before you comment on their situation



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3VC4D2X

Empty Nest Full Life book: https://amzn.to/3Qccbtc


🔗 CONNECT WITH JAM SAVAGE MINISTRIES

Website: https://jillsavage.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jillsavage.author

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jillsavageauthor/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jillsavage.author/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jillsavageauthor

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/jillannsavage/videos

Podcast: https://jillsavage.org/podcast/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

ARTZA (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.artzabox.com/#rfsn=TINA

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
childrenchristkidsemotionalparentsparentinghealthymentaltina griffinjill savagecounter culture mom showempty nesting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy