TRUST NO ONE WITH POWER: Forgotten and Ignored Warnings from the Founders

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Founders warned us - over and over again - that power always expands, no matter who holds it. So, you can’t trust anyone with power, no matter how much you like them or what they do, because that same power will eventually fall into the hands of someone hell-bent on destroying your liberty. In this episode, you’ll learn some of the most powerful warnings from the Founders about the dangers of power - warnings we can’t afford to ignore any longer.
Path to Liberty: November 20, 2024