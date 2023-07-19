The 'Fake Electors' Scheme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They Are Interfering In Another Election
* We are living in the police state right now.
* Alternate electors are nothing new; there is legal precedent for this.
* The ‘election deniers’ and ‘fake electors’ are leftist goons.
* The police state is here.
* This is the fight.
• The Left’s 2020 ‘Fake Electors’ Narrative Is Fake News
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 19 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v30xu7s-theyre-trying-to-interfere-in-another-election-ep.-2050-07192023.html