10/05/2023 -- New Dutchsinse 2023 Fundraiser!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
81 views • 10/06/2023

Please seriously consider giving to my Dutchsinse fundraiser! https://tinyurl.com/mt5f988k or direct link here: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=PG8UTPXBHGDDG


People can also give on Cashapp and Venmo!

Cashapp- https://cash.app/$dutchsinse

Venmo- https://account.venmo.com/u/Michael-Janitch

______


Commentary:

If I had accepted the offer from the Halliburton, USGS, and IBM guys, I likely would not have to do a fundraiser today, and I likely would not be being shut down either .... NO REGRETS, just a fact on that.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanosstar fortshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
