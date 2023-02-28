BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Defense Department Controls COVID-19
Peter R. Breggin, MD
Peter R. Breggin, MDCheckmark Icon
1399 followers
Follow
19
Download MP3
Share
Report
3229 views • 02/28/2023

Shocking but incontrovertible new data demonstrates that the Department of Defense is at the top of the federal organizational board for operating COVID-19.  Internal U.S. documents are confirming this.  Sasha Latypova, formerly a Research & Development expert for the world’s largest and meanest drug companies, has been looking in depth at the evidence and the consequences of these discoveries about DoD control over COVID—all in the service of our global masters. 

WHO ARE THE “THEY” - THESE GLOBAL PREDATORS?

WHAT ARE THEIR MOTIVES AND THEIR PLANS FOR US?

HOW CAN WE DEFEND AGAINST THEM?

Covid-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey

Get a copy: https://www.wearetheprey.com/


“No other book so comprehensively covers the details of COVID-19 criminal conduct as well as its origins in a network of global predators seeking wealth and power at the expense of human freedom and prosperity, under cover of false public health policies.”


~ Robert F Kennedy, Jr

Author of #1 bestseller The Real Anthony Fauci and Founder, Chairman and Chief Legal Counsel for Children’s Health Defense.

Keywords
globalpharmaceuticaldocumentsdoddepartment of defensecovid-19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy