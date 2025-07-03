BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
St Petersburg Security forces detained a girl planting an explosive device under a vehicle
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
265 views • 2 months ago

Security forces detained a girl in Saint Petersburg at the moment she was planting a bomb under the car of an employee of a defense enterprise, preventing a terrorist act, according to the FSB.

 Acting on the orders of Ukrainian intelligence services, the girl intended to leave Russia and obtain citizenship in one of the EU countries.

"I was told to just keep an eye on this car, and then they would pay me. I was trying to place some device under the car," said the detainee.

She had initiated contact with Ukrainian intelligence in June 2024 and expressed her willingness to participate in sabotage and terrorist activities.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
