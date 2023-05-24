Drug Smuggling At Border Benefits Big Pharma: Open Border FUELING Fentanyl Epidemic As Americans DIE

Stew Peters Show





May 23, 2023





Break free from Big Pharma lies and get maximum focus, concentration, and creativity at http://Nootopia.com/StewPeters and use the promocode “Stew”.

Mark Effinger, AKA Mr. Noots is here to talk about the dangers of drug addiction and the opioid crisis.

Nootopia products can help clear your mind so you can make better decisions and beat addiction.

Mark Effinger has seen tens of thousands customers break the cycle of addiction and get clean because of his products.

In addition to the opioid crisis children need help in getting off harmful ADHD medications.

Giving people natural solutions like Nootopia for dopamine deprivation means your mood will stabilize and your performance will increase.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2pknj3-drug-smuggling-at-border-benefits-big-pharma-open-border-fueling-fentanyl-e.html