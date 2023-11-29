The Daily Wire's Jeremy Boreing: What it's Like Working with Hollywood Elites

The Daily Wire Co-Founder Jeremy Boreing Shares What It Was Like Working With Hollywood Elites





"I was sitting in one of the biggest studios with a fairly prominent actor...pitching a series that we had written and wanted to have picked up...The president of that studio took the meeting...





He says, 'Yeah guys, this is fine. Who's the babe?'...I said, 'How about this gal? That's kind of who we were thinking.' He was like, 'No, I've already f*cked her."





