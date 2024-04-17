Gold and Silver sound money, people flee fiat legal tender currencies, no confidence in Governments

To watch full episode goes here : https://rumble.com/v4p5yy6-mike-in-the-night-e555-next-weeks-news-today-headline-news-call-ins.html





Perth Mint Visit: The speaker mentions visiting the Perth Mint and observing the buying behavior of customers during times of economic uncertainty.





Inventory Management: There’s a discussion about how the Perth Mint allegedly manipulates inventory based on gold price fluctuations, potentially withholding stock when prices are low and releasing it when prices rise.





Diamond Market Manipulation: The conversation extends to diamond markets, suggesting similar inventory manipulation tactics to control prices.





Bondi Beach Incident Analysis: There's speculation about a recent knife attack at Bondi Beach, discussing possible motives and connections to the local population.





Wall Street Silver Movement: The speaker discusses the Wall Street Silver movement on Reddit, which aimed to manipulate the silver market in response to perceived market manipulation by institutions like JP Morgan.





China’s Economic Situation: Mention is made of the collapse of Evergrande and Country Garden, two Chinese property developers, suggesting potential catastrophic economic implications.





Predictive Analysis: There's a mention of a caller named Supreme Canon who accurately predicted tensions between Israel and Iran, indicating belief in predictive analysis of geopolitical events.





Overall, the conversation covers a wide range of topics, including economic indicators, market manipulation, geopolitical tensions, and speculative predictions.





