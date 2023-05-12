BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD - RED SKIES AT NIGHT
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
116 views • 05/12/2023

THANKS TO PAUL BEGLEY

Jesus said: “My people, you have been seeing a steady amount of rainy days that are causing floods in some areas.  Too much rain can also cause problems for your farmers.  If they have wet land, that makes it difficult to plant their crops.  You can see more unusual weather as there are some people who are using the HAARP machine and cloud seeding that can cause floods or droughts in various areas.  Your farmers need just the right amount of rain to have successful crops.  Too much rain can rot the crops, and too little rain can dry the crops so they do not produce food.  Pray for your farmers that they can have a successful growing season.”

Thursday, May 4, 2023 - JOHN LEARY

Keywords
paul begleyred skiesmike from around the worldaurorasheavy rains
