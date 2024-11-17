© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lXXAPCsf4Q
【Miles Grand Live】6/22/2022: The CCP's qualification as the agent on behalf of the Swamp has been revoked. The Swamp believes that both Xi Jinping and Wang Qishan are over, and they're talking to several major families of the CCP senior cadres about who will be in charge of China in the future. As long as they can push democracy and rule of law in China, the Swamp will make sure they keep their wealth. The unprecedented unification of finance, unification of political systems, the digitalized era, the AI era, and the era of technology are coming.