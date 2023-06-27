David Whited of Flyover Conservatives shares God, and Conspiracy Conversations

David shares with Jodi how He and His wife Stacy and his family got started podcasting with their program "Flyover Conservatives" and how blessed we are to be able to share the message of the Gospel and the Truth through our platforms. We shared about how we must understand God placed us in this time, we are all importance to where the world is today! We must know in the Authority of our Savior Jesus Christ we take part in the success of God's Will being done. We must remember how Great God is in the midst of us all. David shares how we need to realize it's okay to have a conversation regarding things even when we don't see eye to eye. It's okay to hear each other and learn from each other even if we don't agree. David has a new channel called Conspiracy Conversations we he shares some fascinating topics. Please see below all links to both Flyover Conservatives, the new Conspiracy Conversations and The Prophetic Report with Stacy. Website: flyoverconservatives.com Facebook: flyoverconservatives Youtube.com flyoverconservatives-officialc Telegram: Https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/FlyoverConservatives Twitter: @davidmwhited @Stacywhited Flyover Conservative APP: https://subsplash.com/flyoverconservatives/app Jodi LoDolce www.WarriorsRise.net YOUTUBE: JodiL792 Warriors Rise (not all content shared here) RUMBLE: Warriors4ChristRise Brighteon: Warriors Rise FrankSpeech: WarriorsRise TV 107 Daily: Jodi LoDolce Twitter: @JodiL792 Facebook: Jodi LoDolce GETTR: @WarriorsRise TruthSocial: Jodi LoDolce MyPillow: PromoCode: WR21

