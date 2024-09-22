"The October Surprise - BRICS?"





One of the most important and least understood issues facing our country right now is the end of the dollar as the world reserve currency. If the dollar is dropped as the world reserve currency inflation will explode and NO ONE will be able to afford groceries. BRICS is an association of countries opposed to the dollar as the world reserve currency and they are gaining substantial steam. The BRICS dollar will be gold backed and most of the largest economies in the world are looking at joining. On October 22-24 the BRICS nations will be meeting for a very important summit. The outcome of that summit could have dramatic effect on the US and our dollar and could end up being the October surprise that nobody wants.Show more



