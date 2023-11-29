BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2 Guys Drinking Coffee w/ Special Guest, Teddy Daniels
This week we have a special guest joining us. A veteran and purple heart recipient in Afghanistan. Since he's been out of the Army he has worked in security and has access to high level intel which helps him in his quest to get people to prepare for things that just may be on our doorstep in this country.


Teddy tells us there are no topics off limits and we anxious to get him on and ask him some very pointed questions on what he believes is going on in this country and if there is a way "We the People" can resist and fight back.

freedomlibertyconstitution
