FDA Changing CONvid 1984 Booster Guidelines and More News

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is looking to limit approvals of CONvid-1984 modified mRNA gene therapy bioweapon booster shots as well as “raise the bar” on CONvid-1984 booster shots. All is not as it seems. Senator Ron Johnson’s senate hearing exposed on camera the unsafe and ineffective CONvid bioweapon shots. National Institute of Health (NIH) staffers walk out on Bhattacharya after his admission on origins of CONvid-1984. RFK Jr. admits the mumps portion of the MMR vaccine never worked and the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Organic Progam (NOP) has “willfully failed”. Get the details on these topics and more in this episode of Hamner It Out.

Stay Vigilant. Do your own research. I’ll catch you on the flip side.

Resources:

