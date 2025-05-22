BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FDA Changing CONvid 1984 Booster Guidelines and More News
Hamner It Out
Hamner It Out
63 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 3 months ago

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is looking to limit approvals of CONvid-1984 modified mRNA gene therapy bioweapon booster shots as well as “raise the bar” on CONvid-1984 booster shots.  All is not as it seems.  Senator Ron Johnson’s senate hearing exposed on camera the unsafe and ineffective CONvid bioweapon shots.  National Institute of Health (NIH) staffers walk out on Bhattacharya after his admission on origins of CONvid-1984.  RFK Jr. admits the mumps portion of the MMR vaccine never worked and the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Organic Progam (NOP) has “willfully failed”.  Get the details on these topics and more in this episode of Hamner It Out.

 

Stay Vigilant.  Do your own research.  I’ll catch you on the flip side.

Platforms:

https://rumble.com/user/SuzanneHamner

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suzannehamner1/home

Resources:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fda-limits-approvals-new-covid-vaccines-elderly-high-risk-groups/

https://basedunderground.com/2025/05/21/news-fda-to-set-higher-bar-for-clinical-trials-for-new-covid-19-booster-shots/

https://yournews.com/2025/05/20/3454843/fda-no-full-licenses-for-covid-19-vaccines-for-most-americans/

https://www.theblaze.com/news/nih-staffers-storm-out-as-bhattacharya-delivers-reality-bombshell-about-covid-origin

https://mises.org/mises-wire/maha-movement-government-overreach

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/medpage-today-admits-mumps-vaccine-does-not-work-rfk-jr-concerns/

https://modernity.news/2025/05/21/vaccine-causes-polio-outbreak-in-papua-new-guinea-world-health-organization/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/05/covid-vaccine-safe-effective-narrative-collapses-camera/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/as-casey-means-awaits-confirmation-hearing-for-surgeon-general-her-nomination-draws-widespread-reaction-5861125?ea_src=frontpage&ea_cnt=a&ea_med=latest-news-posts-3

https://www.newstarget.com/2025-05-21-watchdog-warns-consumers-to-bypass-usda-certification-amid-fraud-allegations.html

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-first-step-on-the-covid-shots/

https://organiceye.org/usda-organic-certification-untrustworthy/

https://organiceye.org/high-integrity-certifiers-and-bad-actors/

 

 

Keywords
fdausdammrnihpoliorfk jrbhattacharyamakarycasey means
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy