Syria Damascus Yarmouk District Wartime 2018 Destruction - Dec 17 2024
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1009 followers
Follow
27 views • 6 months ago

Syria Damascus Yarmouk District Wartime 2018 Destruction - Dec 17 2024

Safartas

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0UeMmyvdQw


Damascus, Driving in "Yarmouk Camp" District, Syria 2024 | مخيم اليرموك


Yarmouk is a 2.11-square-kilometer district of the city of Damascus, populated by Palestinians. It is located 8 kilometers from the center of Damascus and within municipal boundaries, Now depopulated, it was previously home to the largest Palestinian refugee community in Syria.

During the Syrian Proxies Civil War, Yarmouk camp became the scene of intense fighting, and After intense fighting in April/May 2018, Syrian government forces took the camp, its population now reduced to just 100–200. It is estimated that 160,000 Palestinians were displaced

Keywords
iranisraelpalestineegyptgenocidesyriagazalebanonmilitaryindustrialcomplexceasefireforeignpolicysyriawarnatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawarpalestinewarisraelhamaswar
