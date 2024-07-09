How a Road Test Idea Became the DEADLIEST Race on Earth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Think of the Isle of Man TT and I have no doubt your mind will conjure the image of road-riding warriors, racing at unbelievable speeds in the most dangerous of environments, riding at over 200mph inches away from stone walls, hedges and spectators.
Even after many years of watching myself, to this day I still cannot get my head around what these modern-day gladiators are able to do on a motorcycle in this most dangerous race on earth.
But did you know that what you see today wasn’t exactly what the founders of this historic event set out to create?
In this video we’re going to look at the history of speed at the Isle of Man TT, and how a simple idea shared by a magazine editor around a dinner table went on to become the most dangerous motor race on the planet.
