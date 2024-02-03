Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 1-2 Feb 2024⚡️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chronicle of a special military operation: events of February 01 - 02, 2024
▪️ Ukrainian formations attempted to launch a missile strike on the Crimean Peninsula . All Storm Shadow cruise missiles were shot down by Russian anti-aircraft gunners.
▪️At night, the attack on the Crimean peninsula resumed using unmanned boats. The attack was repelled, but due to the explosion of a sea drone, the Russian Ivanovets MRK sank.
▪️Ukrainian formations continue to strike the Russian border. In the Belgorod region, there were no casualties during shelling or UAV attacks.
▪️Russian troops again attacked industrial enterprises in various parts of the so-called. Ukraine. In Kharkov, a missile strike hit an industrial facility in the Osnovyansky district, but it was not possible to disable it.
▪️In addition, Russian bombers hit a military hospital in the village of Bolshoi Burluk. Objective monitoring footage confirmed the deployment of Ukrainian military personnel in the building.
▪️In Krivoy Rog, Russian kamikaze drones hit two transformer substations. Several areas were without power for a long time. About 100,000 subscribers were without electricity.
▪️In the Liman direction, Russian troops advanced towards Terny . Units of the Russian Armed Forces entered and entrenched themselves in the eastern part of Yar Laptev .
#video #digest #map #Russia #Ukraine
@rybar