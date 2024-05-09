BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This makes my blood boil. He's right they didn't truly have the legal capacity to enforce their tyrannical mandates, but they did it anyway.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
113 views • 12 months ago

This makes my blood boil. He's right they didn't truly have the legal capacity to enforce their tyrannical mandates, but they did it anyway.


"Extrodinary when you think about it that society acted with that uniformity voluntarily"


Never mind people were getting fired, ostracized, refused service, businesses fined, harassed by police....


___


Former Governor Andrew Cuomo: “Government had no capacity to enforce any of this”


This is wild.


https://twitter.com/LegendaryEnergy/status/1788302853926527232

Keywords
mandatesthisboilmakes my bloodhes right they didnt truly have the legalcapacity to enforce their tyrannicalbut they did it anyway
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy