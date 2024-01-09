THE PERILS OF ZIONSIM - with VETERAN JET PILOT CHRIS K. | SGT Report

THE PERILS OF ZIONSIM -- VETERAN JET PILOT CHRIS K. | SGT Report

28-year military vet & jet pilot, patriot, husband, father and prepper returns to SGT Report to discuss a topic that has been "off limits" for the entirety of our lives, Zionism. Specifically the Rothschild Zionism, the reason for war after war and so much human suffering on earth. Thanks for tuning in.





