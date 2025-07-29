Inside Canada's Tent Cities - Chatham-Kent Ontario's Struggle With Homeless Encampments

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Special REPORT: Inside TENT CITIES. Exclusive inside interviews with the homeless...as Chatham-Kent Ontario, struggles with the question - what to do with the tent cities that have popped up in the community. It's an issue facing communities across Canada. Tonight Maverick News presents an inside look at the largest tent city in the community, and coverage of an emergency community meeting.
