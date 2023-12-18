Western Equipment in Ukraine - No Longer Wants to Move Through the Mud.
This video was posted early yesterday, problems with video, trying again.
It is noted that the temperature in Donbass is above zero and it is snowing. There is mud at the front.
Russia will be blamed again. Just like the last time, when Russia was to blame for the cold.
Adding:
RBC Ukraine reports that wiretap was found in Zaluzhny's office.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.