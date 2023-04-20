Tom Renz | We The People vs. The Lobbyists - HB1169

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
#HB1169 was voted down due to the #RINO's in #Missouri who were threatened and paid off by #BigPharma. I'll be posting the names of the reps who voted against #InformedConsent and I encourage you to go to @SCooperGG on Twitter to see the list of ag organizations that are against the bill and paid off as well, (@MoCattle @ScottFaughn @BigDiehl31 @MOFarmBureau @MissouriCorn @MissouriSoybean @MissouriChamber). I'm just getting started folks, we will be taking this legislation to more states and will be bringing this back to Missouri next year #Lawfare #GodWins #Truth #Vaccines #mRNA #DeathJab #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow