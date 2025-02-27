BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
GENE HACKMAN AND WIFE BETSY FOUND DEAD IN SANTA FE HOME 🪦 PRIOR TO RELEASE OF EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
554 views • 6 months ago

Star of MISSISSIPPI BURNING Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy and his pet dog, were found dead


AG Pam Bondi says some Epstein files coming Thursday: 'It's pretty sick'


https://x.com/FoxNews/status/1894952410553995469


TexasOutlawMichaelSaenz posted on GAB:


Considering he’s a Marine veteran I have doubts that he was involved with Epstein.

But I’ve been wrong before.


This case sounds to be like carbon monoxide poisoning which is unfortunately common with older folks as they don’t pay enough attention to their gas powered appliances. Nor do they usually have carbon monoxide detectors.

A high school friend of mine had grandparents that died like that.


https://gab.com/TexasOutlawMichaelSaenz/posts/114076125589177054


Another opinion:


In the family we were thinking they decided on suicide- suicide or murder- suicide due to age and the wife said, what about the dog? And there you go. But breakfast-table talk, nothing more.


https://gab.com/good_thief/posts/114076088954088212


VfB at this time has less than zero information regarding occult involvement, no reason to rule it out


RIP Gene Hackman :bruh:


So let me get this straight... Gene Hackman, his wife, and their dog all died of natural causes at the exact same time? Ok... 🤣


And this happened at the same time Pam Bondi announces that Epstein files are being released? Ok... 🤣


I'm asking myself...


Has suicide weekend begun?


Protective custody?


Murder?


https://x.com/BrainStorm_Joe/status/1895098923519291424


Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The couple's dog was also found dead at the property. The legendary actor was known for his roles in films including The French Connection, Unforgiven and Superman.


Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=dmo5731JAhQ

panic in dcncswicgene hackmanepstein client listfamily death
Related videos
More from Brighteon
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

