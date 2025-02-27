GENE HACKMAN AND WIFE BETSY FOUND DEAD IN SANTA FE HOME 🪦 PRIOR TO RELEASE OF EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST

Star of MISSISSIPPI BURNING Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy and his pet dog, were found dead





AG Pam Bondi says some Epstein files coming Thursday: 'It's pretty sick'





https://x.com/FoxNews/status/1894952410553995469





TexasOutlawMichaelSaenz posted on GAB:





Considering he’s a Marine veteran I have doubts that he was involved with Epstein.

But I’ve been wrong before.





This case sounds to be like carbon monoxide poisoning which is unfortunately common with older folks as they don’t pay enough attention to their gas powered appliances. Nor do they usually have carbon monoxide detectors.

A high school friend of mine had grandparents that died like that.





https://gab.com/TexasOutlawMichaelSaenz/posts/114076125589177054





Another opinion:





In the family we were thinking they decided on suicide- suicide or murder- suicide due to age and the wife said, what about the dog? And there you go. But breakfast-table talk, nothing more.





https://gab.com/good_thief/posts/114076088954088212





VfB at this time has less than zero information regarding occult involvement, no reason to rule it out





RIP Gene Hackman :bruh:





So let me get this straight... Gene Hackman, his wife, and their dog all died of natural causes at the exact same time? Ok... 🤣





And this happened at the same time Pam Bondi announces that Epstein files are being released? Ok... 🤣





I'm asking myself...





Has suicide weekend begun?





Protective custody?





Murder?





https://x.com/BrainStorm_Joe/status/1895098923519291424





Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The couple's dog was also found dead at the property. The legendary actor was known for his roles in films including The French Connection, Unforgiven and Superman.





Go to https://piavpn.com/GBNews to get 83% off Private Internet Access with 4 months free!





#AD





#gbnews #uknews #genehackman #breakingnews #films





Keep up to date with GB News at gbnews.com or on X @GBNEWS





Support GB News by becoming a member from just £5 per month: https://gbnews.com/support





Source: https://youtube.com/watch?v=dmo5731JAhQ