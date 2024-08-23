BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Taxation is Theft
Health Medicine
Health Medicine
194 followers
22 views • 8 months ago

Today Jared Dalen and I are going to break down how we are getting abused by the system, Cabal, whatever you want to call it. This is the first installment on the history of this subject which includes David's conversations with people including Jordan Maxwell, Jim Marrs and multiple others. I personally got to know Jordan and Jim way back in the day.

Keywords
lovespiritualitytaxationfaithcommunitytheftunitycompassionstanding strongstanding uppeople united
