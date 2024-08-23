Taxation is Theft

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Jared Dalen and I are going to break down how we are getting abused by the system, Cabal, whatever you want to call it. This is the first installment on the history of this subject which includes David's conversations with people including Jordan Maxwell, Jim Marrs and multiple others. I personally got to know Jordan and Jim way back in the day.