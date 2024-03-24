Soundtrack to life

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/dks2clFW684 Singing by SERITIO.
Search by nickname @_seritio_ on other networks!
Isabel:
INSTA: @_seritio_
https://www.instagram.com/_seritio_/
https://ru.pinterest.com/seritio_art/
https://www.youtube.com/@izabella_seritio
All contacts https://hipolink.me/_seritio_
ART for truth seekers from the brilliant Isabella Togramadzhyan in the serious group "Seritio"
Photos, videos, art, original music and much more.
Author's video content.
In collaboration with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
https://www.pinterest.ca/omegagirs/