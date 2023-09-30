Ep 3176b - [DF], How Do You Attempt Sneak One In? First Marker Verifies, Military Is The Only Way

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3176b - Sept. 29, 2023
[DF], How Do You Attempt Sneak One In? First Marker Verifies, Military Is The Only Way
The patriots are bringing the [DS] to exactly where they want them to be for the 2024 election. Biden is finished, its only a matter of time. There is now an opening in CA for a temporary Senator. Who are they going to choose to fill the slot? Is this how they are going to try to sneak one in, because Biden will be removed in the end. Scavino sends a message, the first marker verifies the direction. The military is the only way forward.
Prepare for BlackOUTS with This Amazing Device!
http://www.lytebug.com
Click The Link Above To Get Up to 66% off ^^
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Freedom & Self Reliance
Get 10% Off Use Code X22
http://4patriots.com