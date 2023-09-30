BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ep 3176b - [DF], How Do You Attempt Sneak One In? First Marker Verifies, Military Is The Only Way
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
1
104 views • 09/30/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3176b - Sept. 29, 2023

[DF], How Do You Attempt Sneak One In? First Marker Verifies, Military Is The Only Way


The patriots are bringing the [DS] to exactly where they want them to be for the 2024 election. Biden is finished, its only a matter of time. There is now an opening in CA for a temporary Senator. Who are they going to choose to fill the slot? Is this how they are going to try to sneak one in, because Biden will be removed in the end. Scavino sends a message, the first marker verifies the direction. The military is the only way forward.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex
