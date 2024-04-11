Jesse Watters | Biden’s real legacy, is a lie.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesse Watters - The legacy of the President is what other people think of you, not what you think of yourself. Biden’s real legacy, is a lie. Millions of biden’s jobs went to migrants. Real wages are down. Prices are up. Inflation is still hot. Gas prices are up 40 percent. Rent, used cars,…