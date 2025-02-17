BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VP Vance speaks at Munich Security Conference | Live RECORDING from FOX JD VANCE Eviscerates European Countries For UnDemocratic Practices 🔥
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1932 followers
221 views • 7 months ago

VP Vance speaks at Munich Security Conference | Live RECORDING from FOX
JD VANCE Eviscerates European Countries For UnDemocratic Practices 🔥

Thank you JD Vance for holding the UK, Swedish Romanian, German..Governments Accountable for Censorship,   Ridiculous DisInformation & MisInformation Policies & New Laws & Trampling on Free Speech, the Enemy Within & Concerns about unvetted migrants. STANDING UP FOR THE PEOPLE🔥🙏🔥

Feb 14, 2025
Vice President JD Vance spoke Friday at the Munich Security Conference to address America's NATO allies. Following a phone call between U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin where both leaders committed to find a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war, the future of Ukraine is set to dominate the discussions.

Vance was scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Friday at the key security summit taking place in Germany, though this has been postponed "as Ukraine finalizes a key partnership memorandum for the U.S. side," -Kyiv Post

