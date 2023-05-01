Fighting the Devil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
September 23rd, 2018
Pastor Dean Odle preaches about how we must stand strong against the devil and be willing to fight. Satan does not "shoot blanks" and he does not give up easily. Christians often withdraw from fighting too quickly, let us stand on the Word of God and fight until the battle is won.