S.L. Kanthan: American Empire is Finished, Russia Has Reemerged, China is Rising
Geopolitical analyst S.L. Kanthan discusses how everything is linked (e.g. economy, health, food, war, empire, fake news media) under one establishment. The American Empire is losing control, coming to an end, and going mad. Russia has reemerged, China is rising, and there is now this multipolar world. Covid was a psychological operation and trial on how to control the world and by the U.S. to attack China. The globalists have a dystopian vision for the world. Why can't the Europeans see what the U.S. is doing to them (e.g. collapsing Europe)? Asia will be the powerhouse.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics


Websites

X https://twitter.com/Kanthan2030

Substack https://slkanthan.substack.com

Sputnik https://sputniknews.in/author_kanthan_sl


About S.L. Kanthan

S.L. Kanthan is a geopolitical analyst, columnist, blogger, podcaster, and writer based out of Bangalore, India.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
russiaempirechinaww3globalismdollardystopiacovidmultipolar
