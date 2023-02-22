BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr Mark Duncan-Smith, WA AMA head, urges 5th Covid jab for Western Australians MVI_9999,0001-2merged
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
52 views • 02/22/2023

Journalists Joe Spagnolo and Caitlyn Rintoul faithfully report more dangerous information urging Western Australians to get their fifth Covid injections, if you can believe it, from none other than Dr Mark Duncan-Smith, head of the WA division of the AMA, on page 2 of the Sunday Times February 19th 2023 edition. The Western Australian Sunday Times continues its long tradition of being a mouthpiece for Big Pharma, Big Medicine, Big Control. An unhealthy population is a docile population, and mountains of credible evidence exists demonstrating great nett harm from Covid-19 injections.

Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the accuracy, motives and/or ethics of journalists Joe Spagnolo, Caitlyn Rintoul, Ben O’Shea, John Flint, and others, as well as Dr Mark Duncan-Smith, and any other people and organisations named or implied in this video presentation.

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice, I am not medically qualified; do your own research, own your own actions, whether by omission or commission.

healthmedicineheart attackinfertilityfreedom of choiceblood clottingcovid-19 vaccinationsmedical misinformationmyocarditispericarditisvaccine pusherscardiovascular eventsdr mark duncan-smithaustralian medical association
