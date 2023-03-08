© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2atc56a3bb
【NFSC@CPAC 】3/3/2023 Mayor of Miami: The history of communism in Cuba tells us that communism cannot be trusted, and the Chinese Communist Party is the greatest threat to our hemisphere and democracy today!
#communist #CCPthreat #Miami
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/3/2023 迈阿密市长：共产主义古巴的历史告诉我们，共产主义不可信，中共是当今西方民主国家最大的威胁!
#共产主义 #中共威胁 #迈阿密