MATT GAETZ : Speaker McCarthy is out of Compliance.

On this very floor in January, the whole world witnessed a historic contest for House Speaker.
I rise today to serve notice. Mr. Speaker, you are out of compliance with the agreement that allowed you to assume this role. The path forward for the House of Representatives is to either bring you into immediate total compliance or remove you, pursuant to a motion to vacate the chair.
I know that Washington isn’t a town where people are known for keeping their word. Speaker McCarthy, I’m here to hold you to yours.
