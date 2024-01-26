Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
For Those About to Rock (We Salute You) - AC/DC - Full album
channel image
andreash
52 Subscribers
40 views
Published a month ago

Released 1981

Guitar, Composer, Lyricist: Angus Young Guitar, Composer, Lyricist: Malcolm Young Vocal, Composer, Lyricist: Brian Johnson Drums: Phil Rudd Bass Guitar: Cliff Williams Producer: Robert John "Mutt" Lange Recording Engineer: Mark Dearnley Mixing Engineer: Dave Thoener Assistant Engineer: Andy Rose Assistant Engineer: Mark Haliday Assistant Engineer: Nigel Green

Keywords
rockclassicacdc

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket