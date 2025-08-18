I call Cardio Miracle living water because it’s freeze dried plants

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



I call Cardio Miracle living mineral water. And the reason I call it living mineral water is because the minerals aren't synthetic. Our lakes, our ground, our nature is all poisoned by the glyphosates, the heavy metals. What's raining down, the synthetic minerals.

I recently read the book about Dr Richard Orley, our friend, Minerals for the Genetic Code. And I'm like, Ah, that's it. I read the book after I decided that was living mineral waters, because all it is is plants, freeze dried, lyophilized, freeze dried. So you get the oil at the nano level, at the electron micrograph level, you still maintain shape.

So you can see things in nature, bucky balls, like C60 we call it. So in nature, it's the shape of water. Everything at your innate immune system is patterns, and all you're looking at is color, pattern, and shape between a nanometer of gold. So the reason I call it living water, and the reason I say it's a download from God, I looked at those ingredients. I didn't look at what the FDA makes you put on there, because I know that's BS, and I'm looking at function, and I can see the function in the three key pathways.

Judy Mikovits, PhD

Extraordinary nitric oxide summit 2024 interview: https://youtu.be/-8HK4ut34sU?si=iaCk52oM_8PIaVO_

Cardio Miracle: https://cardiomiracle.com/drjudy

For professionals to sell Cardio Miracle: https://tinyurl.com/CardioMiracleForProfessionals