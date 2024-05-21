Deception Is The First Sign Of The End Times-NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 19 2024

When I am looking for subject matter for a new Podcast, many times I will go with what the main or top story in the news happens to be if it has some relation on Bible prophecy. This morning, while looking for material, I at first was a tad flummoxed when, despite all the headlines, I was finding no singular compelling story to talk about. It was then the Lord showed me it was staring me in the face the whole time. Deception, the first sign of the end times, and it is coming at us from every angle on every front. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we find ourselves in a time where everyone seems to be lying to us all the time, it is truly a 'marvellous thing' as your King James Bible says. We were lied to about the COVID virus, about the lockdown, about the mRNA vaccine, about the death count, and are now being lied to about the state of our nation, about the lies being force-fed to our kids in school, it is all lies all the time with no end in sight. A spirit of anger and hostility pervades our land, and upon further inspection through the Bible, we see that it is the spirit of Antichrist that is now present amongst us. Jesus says the Devil is the 'father of lies' in John 8:44, and since Antichrist is about to come on the scene, we are awash in lies, deception and deceit. On this episode, you will hear in their own words just how bad things really are, and just how close we are to Flight #777 taking off. **PLEASE NOTE** As it is Camp Meeting Weekend, the Podcast will begin today starting at 11:45 AM EST.