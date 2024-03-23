Drug Dealing Criminal Aliens Imported by biden to Replace Us | Ben Bergquam

Ben Bergquam in Chicago | Must see! Outside of one of Mayor Johnson’s measles outbreak, illegal alien shelters in Chicago, Illinois, three illegal thugs were not happy when we started filming them.





After doing our interview on War Room with Steve Bannon, we were walking back to our cars when we noticed what looked like a drug deal going on inside one of the vehicles so

@TerryNewsome357

of “Behind Enemy Lines” went back to film their plate and this happened.





Even though the one guy says he’s from Mexico, there is speculation they may be a part of the “Tren de Aragua” gang out of Venezuela. Either way, they’re bad dudes! Pastor David Lowery is having none of it! #Trump2024!





This is Biden’s new America! And it’s not just like this in Chicago. They are importing criminals from every part of the globe into our country to destroy us from within. Don’t listen to their lies, this is not about humanitarianism, it is about a takeover and replacement of America. They want to remake this country in the communist image they’ve always dreamed of. The only thing standing in their way is you!





Law & Border, Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice

- Sponsored by http://PatriotMobile.com promo code: RAV





https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1770841045384699916?s=20