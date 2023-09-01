LEAKED: The Internet Must Go



In 2012, John Wooley was dispatched to help the big ISPs to figure out how to sell their vision for a "faster," "cleaner" internet. Six months later Wooley produced this report and leaked it to the world.



Also, Wooley looking for a job, any leads would be appreciated, Thank you.



The Internet Must Go is a 2013 independent docufiction short web film about net neutrality (the principle that Internet service providers (ISPs) should not favor either type of content over another), directed by Gena Konstantinakos.



The film chronicles the journey of (fictional) misguided market researcher John Wooley (played by Second City alum Brian Shortall) as he attempts to sell ISPs' vision for what they call a "faster, cleaner" Internet. However, learning about net neutrality from several (non-fictional) people in the process, he ultimately opts to reconsider his standpoint.



Aftermath



On January 6, 2014, about 4 months after the movie's release, American multinational telecommunications corporation AT&T announced[ that they would be pushing "sponsored data" to companies, which would be allowed to pay for the bandwidth their customers use. This arguably undermines net neutrality, as noted by several associations connected to the movie, e.g. Fight for the Future, which also supports the prediction that other carriers will most likely try to follow and details some implications on individuals and the open internet.



In its article about the announcement, Wired noted that previously "By a 3-2 vote in 2010, the FCC adopted net neutrality rules, which became effective a year later."

