🌍 Rapid Sedimentation & Fossil Formation: Unveiling A Fascinating Connection 🦕🦖

🤔 Ever wondered how fossils are made?





🧑🤝 Let’s explore with Dr. Del Tackett, a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force, the architect and teacher of The Truth Project, and the founder of The Engagement Project.🕵️♀️





🧐 The same sedimentary layers found in North America are also discovered in Europe, but here's the surprising part—they may have been laid down rapidly! 🏞️





⏳ But here’s the jaw-dropping twist: fossils need quick burial to form, and these layers contain them! 🦴 Could we be rethinking Earth's ancient history? 🌍🔄





🔄 Could our understanding of Earth's history be shifting?





🚨 Curious yet? Let’s explore this fossil mystery together 💡





