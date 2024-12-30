Gaza and Syria: a Geopolitical Analysis - Interview with Dr. Kevin Barrett

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What happened on October 7th has massive implications for the entire world. Find out what Middle East expert Dr. Kevin Barrett has to say about this fateful day. A little more than one year later Assads Syria suddenly falls. Was there a deal behind this? Why did the Syrian army stand down? Find out Dr. Barrett's analysis in this timely interview.