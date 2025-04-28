Bro Lawrence In Apostasy, Leading SDA Members To Break God's Law. Publishing Filth & Gross Material while professing to be a sabbath keeper. Many SDA Pastors and Members are guilty of this same sin, including ProphsyAgainTV.





JR Cofer's Death Prophesied In Bible Prophecy. Amar'e Stoudemire Embraces Sabbath. Biden Visits Asia





The 144,000 Seal, And The Tribe Of Dan. Gossip, Slander, Back Biting, Tail Bearing





Mark Finley, Bible Flock Box, School For Prophets, Bro Lawrence, Advent Media Connect, Break Sabbath





When the daily newspaper comes into the house, I feel as if I want to hide it, that the ridiculous, sensational things in it may not be seen. It seems as if the enemy is at the foundation of the publishing of many things that appear in newspapers. Every sinful thing that can be found is uncovered and laid bare before the world.

Those who would have that wisdom which is from God must become fools in the sinful knowledge of this age, in order to be wise. They should shut their eyes, that they may see and learn no evil. They should close their ears, lest they hear that which is evil and obtain that knowledge which would stain their purity of thoughts and acts. And they should guard their tongues, lest they utter corrupt communication and guile be found in their mouths.

AH 403.4





These who profess to be one of us, who take advantage of the situation and exert an influence against those who are connected with the church and the office by the reports they carry away, should have NO SECOND TRIAL without unmistakable evidence of THOROUGH CONVERSION. There is so great a LACK of principle in this GOSSIP and talebearing, that it should not be tolerated for a moment, but meet the STERNEST REBUKE. If there is nothing said, nothing insinuated, but truth, even then it is OUT OF PLACE EVER TO REPEAT THINGS that take place in connection with the office and families and the church. But these who are free to talk of these things are seldom content to stop at barely the truth; they exaggerate words and transactions and color them so that a wrong impression is carried and very great harm is done to those whose reputation should be held sacred as their own. When selfishness exists in the heart, it will lead to strange developments. 3LtMs, Ms 5, 1880, par. 3 - 3LtMs, Ms 5, 1880, par. 4





Especially should the mistakes of ministers who are engaged in the work of God be kept within as small a circle as possible, for there are many weak ones who will take advantage if they are aware that those who minister in word and doctrine have weaknesses like other men. And it is a most cruel thing for the faults of a minister to be exposed to unbelievers, if that minister is counted worthy to labor in the future for the salvation of souls. No good can come of this exposure, but only harm. The Lord frowns upon this course, for it is undermining the confidence of the people in those whom He accepts to carry forward His work. The character of every fellow laborer should be jealously guarded by brother ministers. Saith God: "Touch not Mine anointed, and do My prophets no harm." 3T 93.3





You ask me if you shall make a public confession. I say, No. Do not dishonor the Master by making public the fact that one ministering in the Word could be guilty of such sin as you have committed. It would be a disgrace to the ministry. Do not give publicity to this matter by any means. It would do injustice to the whole cause of God. It would create impure thoughts in the minds of many even to hear these things repeated. Defile not the lips even by communicating this to your wife, to make her ashamed and bow her head in sorrow. Go to God and to the brethren who know this terrible chapter in your experience and say what you have to say, then let prayer be offered to God in your behalf. Cultivate sobriety. Walk carefully and prayerfully before God. Acquire moral stamina by saying, "I will not dishonor my Redeemer."— TSB 128.2





David House