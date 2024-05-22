Apocalypse Watch E153: Elvis and Graceland, Trump and Cohen, Kangaroo Courts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Johnny Watcher, Twoshoes and Keghead lament over the foreclosure of Graceland and the plight of farmers and taxes. Iran's presidential crisis turns fortuitous for Israel. The star witness against Trump in the New York case admits to felony embezzlement of Trump's money. Keghead lashes out at seatbelt laws and kangaroo courts. A mobile, grill-mounted EMF generator is theorized.