Workers Injecting Fish with Something... Hmmm That Can't Be Good
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
1
1354 views • 08/14/2023

Pirate Pete


August 13, 2023


mirrored from Rumble

Veterans Against Treason channel

Don't buy or eat this crap. Buy from local farmers markets / fish markets as much as possible and only use cash. The farmers I deal with at a local farmers market know me and because I use cash I get a discount. I also get 25% off my raw sheep cheese because I buy it in bulk. I saved $20 just buying the raw cheese.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/F8jqSPnpkOJr/

Keywords
foodfishworkersinjectingpirate pete
