Plandemic 3: The 'Great Awakening' is Happening NOW
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
124 views • 05/31/2023

The great "plandemic" of the last few years has caused countless people around the world to awaken to the globalist agenda to centralize all power and control in a one-world government, explained Plandemic series producer Mikki Willis in this interview with Alex Newman on The New American magazine's Conversations That Matter. Willis, a former leftist whose first Plandemic documentary became the most-viewed documentary film in history with over a billion views, said the goal was to make the world look like China. But in Plandemic 3, set to be released very soon, people will understand how we got here, how to take personal responsibility for what is happening, and a roadmap to break free from the problem.


Keywords
communismglobalismpandemicgreat awakeningplandemic
