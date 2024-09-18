2024 Cyberattack predicted by WEF: Who is behind this? - by Redacted with Whitney Webb

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Interview aged very well. Clayton Morris published his interview with Whitney Webb in December 2023, where they discussed the potential threat of a cyber false flag attack and the actors who control cyberspace. An eye-opening interview showing the extent of control certain individuals have over the population and what kind of people they are. Definitely a must see!