PLAYING GOD: An Investigation into UK Medical Democide "Murdered By The State!" (2024) - Documentary
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
88 views • 5 months ago

Reposting due to Censorship ... A Censored Documentary

A Jaw-Dropping Exposé on Medical Democide in the UK over the last 50 Years. Playing God is a profoundly moving documentary that dives into the heart-wrenching journeys of families who have lost their loved ones to end-of-life drugs. 

Jacqui Deevoy, co-producer and presenter of the Ickonic film A Good Death?, has teamed up with award-winning directors Naeem and Ash Mahmood and co-producer Phil Graham to create this jaw-dropping exposé on medical democide in the UK over the last 50 years. 

https://playinggod.uk/ 

 

 

Keywords
vaccinesinformed consentdemocidemhranhsworld health organizationmorphinemedical murdermedical experimentationcovidventilatorscpapnuremberg codeastrazeneca vaccinenational health serviceyellow card schememidazolamhospital protocolsdeath pathwayend of life carevaccine damage payment schememedical democidecode of ethicsvdpsepilim
